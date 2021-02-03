Former TOWIE star Mick Norcross' cause of death confirmed Kirk Norcross' father died at home in January

Former The Only Way is Essex star Mick Norcross' cause of death was confirmed on Wednesday at an inquest held virtually by Essex Coroner's Court.

The inquest heard that Mick died by suicide at home in Bulphan, Essex, with police and paramedics attending to the scene. He was 57.

During the two-minute hearing, coroner's officer Sarah Lee said: "Paramedics attended and sadly pronounced him dead. Police attended, all protocols were followed, and his death was confirmed as non-suspicious."

Mick Norcross with his son Kirk

Michelle Brown, assistant coroner for Essex, also said: "We are still waiting for the toxicology and the post-mortem report. Also, I understand that mobile phone downloads and iPads are being looked into by the police. We also have a very detailed letter from a family member."

The full inquest has been adjourned until 22 July.

Mick sadly passed away on 21 January. At the time, Essex police said in a statement: "We were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January. Sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead."

Mick was the owner of Sugar Hut

The TV star joined the cast of TOWIE in 2011, appearing alongside his son Kirk Norcross, 32, as well as the likes of Mark Wright, Joey Essex and Lucy Mecklenburgh. As the boss of Essex hotspot, Sugar Hut, he was a big part of the show and even dated some of his co-stars including Gemma Collins, Maria Fowler and Chloe Sims.

Mick quit the reality show in 2013, citing concerns that it was damaging the Sugar Hut brand.

Mario Falcone says he regrets not checking in on Mick

TOWIE star Mario Falcone, who has been open about his battle with depression and his suicide attempt, admitted he regrets not checking in on Mick. He told The Sun: "I've been very upset. Probably out of everybody I've ever lost this is the one that's hurt me the most, just because it was someone I really looked up to and it has come as a really big shock to me.

"I had so much love for him and he was such a nice man. This has been particularly hard."

Mario added: "I beat myself up about things like that [reaching out]. You can't check on everyone you know. There's people you genuinely believe are people who don't need checking in on. Mick used to post positive stuff every day."