The Duke of Cambridge will no longer appear at this year's BAFTA Awards following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip.

William was due to make a speech via video link instead of attending the two day virtual event at London’s Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

William typically walks the red carpet with the Duchess of Cambridge – who was not taking part in this year's event – but due to coronavirus restrictions, this year it will be held virtually.

However, following Philip's death on Friday 9 April, HELLO! understands that he will no longer be part of the BAFTA programming.

This is the first time William will miss the ceremony since his appointment as president of the British Academy of Film & Television Arts in 2010.

William was set to host a discussion with three-time BAFTA award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan, as well as makeup and hair designer Sharon Martin during Saturday's opening night.

The Duke passed away on Friday 9 April

Then at Sunday night's main event, the royal would have delivered a speech via video to celebrate the resilience of the film industry over the past year, amid the global pandemic.

William's decision to pull out of the event comes after Buckingham Palace announced the sad news that Philip had "peacefully" passed away on Friday morning.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," a statement read.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

HELLO! understands that Prince Charles drove from Highgrove to Windsor Castle to visit his mother, the Queen, following the news of his father's death.

