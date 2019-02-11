Bradley Cooper made Prince William laugh with THIS comment at the BAFTAs - VIDEO The actor won the award for 'Best Original Music'

As President of BAFTA, the Duke of Cambridge was the guest of honour at last night's award ceremony. After presenting the BAFTA Fellowship award, Prince William and Kate met the night's winners, including Olivia Colman, Rami Malek and Spike Lee, but it was A Star is Born's Bradley Cooper who made a real impression on the Duke.

Speaking to the actor, William congratulated Bradley on his win, commenting that the musical drama was a "great film". With Bradley receiving the award for 'Best Original Music', the Duke was keen to ask the actor about his hidden musical prowess, joking that "I didn't know you could sing" to the actor. Flattered by William's words, Bradley quipped back, "I didn't either!" leaving both men laughing.

Loading the player...

GALLERY: Best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton's starry night at the BAFTAs

The multi-talented Bradley received four personal BAFTA nominations across acting, directing, screenwriting and music, but narrowly missed out on the top prizes. Attending the event with supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk, Bradley was notably without his A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga. The pair split their award ceremony duties, with Lady Gaga attending the Grammys in America, where she accepted the accolade for 'Best pop duo/group performance' for the film's leading song, Shallow.