NCIS star teases 'emotional' and 'controversial' season 18 finale

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has spoken about the upcoming season 18 finale following the news that the popular procedural has been officially renewed for another season.

The actor, who has played Special Agent Nick Torres on the CBS drama since 2016, has teased that fans can expect a "really emotional, controversial" final episode that will answer "many of the questions" they've long been asking.

Sitting down with TV Line to discuss the episode, which is due to air on Tuesday 25 May, he said: "It is not an episode you want to record and watch later. [Laughs] Because I am telling you, there are going to be some major, major, major, major spoiler alerts. This is an episode you want to show up for.

"I think the writers did a brilliant job at putting together something the pandemic took away from us last year, a real season ender."

He continued: "I'm not one to do the 'You have to wait and see!' hype, but man, this episode is really unpredictable. I promise you that you're not going to see any of this coming."

When asked where the season finale will leave Gibbs - who recently handed over his gun and badge and found himself suspended indefinitely after assaulting a suspected dog abuser - Wilmer remained tight-lipped.

"I can only speak for Torres," he said. "I don't play Gibbs, and it's not my journey to comment on, but I will say that this episode is just badass, man. It's a really emotional, controversial type of episode.

Will Gibbs stay on at NCIS?

"There's some action, there are things going on that the fans have been dying to see, and there are some answers they've been seeking. People are going to get answers to many of the questions."

It was announced last week that after months of uncertainty, the show would be returning for another season, making it one of the longest-running television dramas. At the time, it was confirmed that Mark Harmon, who has helmed the series for nearly 20 years, will be reprising his role on the show despite rumours to the contrary. However, questions remain about how much involvement he will have in the new episodes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it has not been confirmed yet whether he will continue to serve as a series lead or return to the show on a part-time basis.

