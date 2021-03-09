NCIS: What are the cast's net worths? Find out about the stars of the show's incredible wealth here...

We love sitting down to watch new episodes of NCIS. The CBS show follows a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, who investigate crimes involving the US Navy and Marine Corps.

The police procedural drama has been on screens for nearly twenty years now, so unsurprisingly, the stars of the show have amassed some incredible fortunes. But what are they actually worth?

From Mark Harmon to Wilmer Valderrama, keep reading to find out more about their incredible wealth...

Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon leads the series as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a former US Marines sniper turned special agent. The 69-year-old actor, who is also known for his roles in the films Freaky Friday and Chasing Liberty, has accumulated a net worth of $100million.

It's been reported that the star's salary per episode today is a whopping $525,000. As of 2021, the CBS police drama has aired 408 episodes - and Mark has appeared in every single one of them.

David McCallum

Playing Donald 'Ducky' Mallard is Scottish actor David McCallum, who rose to fame in the 1960s for playing secret agent Illya Kuryakin in the television series The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. Like his co-star Mark, he has been part of the cast since season one. His reported net worth is $10million, with a salary per episode of $75,000.

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama was known for his roles in That '70s Show, Grey's Anatomy and The Ranch before joining the cast of NCIS in 2016. For his role as undercover agent Nicholas Torres, he reportedly receives a salary of $100,000 per episode. His net worth is estimated to be roughly $20million.

Sean Murray

Sean Murray stars as Special agent Timothy McGee and is said to be worth $8million. While it's not known what his salary per episode is, he has been an invaluable member of the cast since season two, when he joined the main cast and was added to the opening credits.

Emily Wickersham

Analyst for the NCIS team, Ellie Bishop, is played by actress Emily Wickersham, who previously appeared on The Sopranos, Gossip Girl and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. It’s unclear how much he makes per episode, but his overall net worth is estimated to be around $6million.

Brian Dietzen

Brian Dietzen’s character Dr Jimmy Palmer started off as assistant medical examiner but was promoted to the role of chief medical examiner when Ducky retired in season 16. His salary per episode hasn’t been disclosed, but his net worth is estimated to be roughly $2 million.

