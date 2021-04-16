Luke Bryan's wife speaks out on false claims about American Idol absence She defended her husband on TikTok

Luke Bryan's wife has spoken out about false claims surrounding her husband's absence from American Idol.

Caroline Boyer, who has been married to the country singer for 14 years, was forced to defend her spouse after spotting social media posts suggesting that he is not really sick with Covid. She also hit back at claims that Luke's absence was linked to contestant Wyatt Pike's sudden exit from the show.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Luke would sadly be missing the first live show of the season as he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"I'm sad to say I won't be a part of tonight's first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon," he shared on social media on Monday.

Former judge Paula Abdul stepped in and joined Lionel Richie and Katy Perry in his place. However, it appears that some fans believe there's another story.

Paula Abdul stepped in for Luke on Monday's show following his positive Covid diagnosis

A thread of since-deleted tweets from an American Idol fan Twitter account claimed that frontrunner Wyatt had been suspended from the ABC show after an altercation with Luke. It alleged that the judge had wound up in the hospital from his injuries, and that was the real reason why he had to sit out of Monday's show.

Screenshots of the tweets ended up on TikTok and Caroline, who boasts 33.7k followers on the video-sharing app, wasted no time setting the record straight.

She commented: "Trust me, he has Covid. I kinda wish there was a fight. I'm sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing. I'm peeing Lysol!"

On Monday night's episode, host Ryan Seacrest revealed that 20-year-old Wyatt would be withdrawing from the competition, with a rep for the show adding at the time: "Wyatt could not continue due to personal reasons,"

Wyatt withdrew from the competition this week

He made his final appearance on Sunday's pre-recorded episode, where he received rave reviews from the judges for his rendition of Kings of Leon's 2008 hit Use Somebody.

He broke his silence on his exit three days later, posting a photo to Instagram along with the caption: "I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life. Fellow contestants — miss you all, good luck!"

