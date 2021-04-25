Brad Pitt causes Oscars winner Yuh-Jung Youn to go full fangirl Brad Pitt is one of the biggest superstars in the world

Brad Pitt is one of the biggest superstars in the world - so it only makes sense that even an Oscar winner would fangirl over the actor.

Yuh-Jung Youn accepted the award for best supporting actress for her role in Minari at the Oscars on Sunday night.

But when she first reached the stage, it was Brad announcing her name that she couldn't stop discussing.

Yuh-Jung Youn won the award for best supporting actress

"Mr Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you," she began, "where were you when we were filming?"

Brad was a producer on the Oscar-nominated film, also starring Steven Yeun.

Later, in the press room, the 73-year-old Korean star joked that she did not foresee the pair filming together in the future because she was "too old."

Brad was caught giggling as the actress fangirled

The 2021 Academy Awards have closed out this year's awards seasons after a two-month delay due to the pandemic.

The stars selected for the 2021 shortlist walked a much smaller red carpet, but still bought their A-game when it came to the glitz and glam.

The ceremony was held in two locations - Los Angeles' Union Station and Dolby Theatre - and saw last year's winners, including Renee Zellweger, reveal the stars who this year were taking home a little gold man.

Not only were the awards given out in person, but all the famous faces in attendance - including nominees, their plus-ones and the A-list presenters - were not required to wear protective face mask coverings while cameras were rolling.

