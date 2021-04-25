Oscars 2021: See the full list of winners

REBECCA LEWIS
Oscars winners including best actor, best actress, and best director
The 2021 Academy Awards have closed out this year's awards seasons - and here are all the winners from the big night.
After a two-month delay due to the pandemic, the stars and films selected for the 2021 shortlist walked a much smaller red carpet, but still bought their A-game when it came to the glitz and glam.
The ceremony was held in two locations, and saw last year's winners including Renee Zellweger reveal the stars who this year were taking home a little gold man.
See the full list of winners below...
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland - WINNER
Chloe Zhao wins best director for Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER
Daniel Kaluuya stars in Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari - WINNER
Yuh-Jung Youn wins best supporting actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best International Feature Film
Another Round - WINNER
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father - WINNER
Anthony Hopkins stars in The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Minari
Promising Young Woman - WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah
Sound of Metal
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul - WINNER
Soul won best animated film
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Feature Film
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher - WINNER
Time
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
Mank - Erik Messerschmidt - WINNER
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal - WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank - WINNER
News of the World
Tenet
Best Original Score
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul - WINNER
Da 5 Bloods
Best Original Song
Fight for You - from Judas and the Black Messiah, H.E.R. - WINNER
Hear My Voice - from The Trial of the Chicago 7, Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io Sì (Seen) - from The Life Ahead, Diane Warren, Laura Pausini & Niccolò Agliardi
Speak Now - from One Night in Miami… Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Best Makeup & Hair
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER
Viola Davis stars in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal - WINNER
Sound of Metal won best sound
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet - WINNER
Best Documentary Short
Colette - WINNER
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
