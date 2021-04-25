Oscars 2021: See the full list of winners It's the big night!

The 2021 Academy Awards have closed out this year's awards seasons - and here are all the winners from the big night.

After a two-month delay due to the pandemic, the stars and films selected for the 2021 shortlist walked a much smaller red carpet, but still bought their A-game when it came to the glitz and glam.

The ceremony was held in two locations, and saw last year's winners including Renee Zellweger reveal the stars who this year were taking home a little gold man.

See the full list of winners below...

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland - WINNER

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari - WINNER

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best International Feature Film

Another Round - WINNER

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father - WINNER

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Minari

Promising Young Woman - WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Judas and the Black Messiah

Sound of Metal

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul - WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Feature Film

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher - WINNER

Time

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

Mank - Erik Messerschmidt - WINNER

News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal - WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank - WINNER

News of the World

Tenet

Best Original Score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul - WINNER

Da 5 Bloods

Best Original Song

Fight for You - from Judas and the Black Messiah, H.E.R. - WINNER

Hear My Voice - from The Trial of the Chicago 7, Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Sì (Seen) - from The Life Ahead, Diane Warren, Laura Pausini & Niccolò Agliardi

Speak Now - from One Night in Miami… Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Makeup & Hair

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal - WINNER

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet - WINNER

Best Documentary Short

Colette - WINNER

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

