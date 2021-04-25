Daniel Kaluuya shocks fans - and his mum - with surprising Oscars speech That was quite the speech

British star Daniel Kaluuya won the award for best supporting actor - but it was his memorable acceptance speech that had fans shocked.

As he accepted his award for the role in Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel called on everyone to live in the moment, and thanked his mum and dad for "having sex" so he could be alive today.

His mother, who was in the audience with his sister, looked horrified, although in the press room Daniel seemed nonchalent, admitting "it's pretty obvious my parents had sex!"

Daniel won his first Oscar

"It just came out of my mouth, but here we are," he added to press after his big win.

I’m going to avoid my phone for a bit. Trust me. I think my mum’s not going to be very happy. But she’s going to be cool. She’s got a sense of humour."

"We never would have gotten that surprise twist at the end of Daniel Kaluuya's speech if they played him off early!!!" tweeted one viewer, referencing the producer's decisions not to play off the winners.

"When Daniel Kaluuya wins we all win because he gives the best acceptance speeches I meannn wow," tweeted another.

He starred in Judas and the Black Messiah

The 2021 Academy Awards have closed out this year's awards seasons after a two-month delay due to the pandemic.

The stars selected for the 2021 shortlist walked a much smaller red carpet, but still bought their A-game when it came to the glitz and glam.

The ceremony was held in two locations - Los Angeles' Union Station and Dolby Theatre - and saw last year's winners, including Renee Zellweger, reveal the stars who this year were taking home a little gold man.

Not only were the awards given out in person, but all the famous faces in attendance - including nominees, their plus-ones and the A-list presenters - were not required to wear protective face mask coverings while cameras were rolling.

