The Voice reveals big news for fans ahead of finale Former mentors will return for the finale

Gwen Stefani, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5 and Kelsea Ballerini have all been confirmed to perform on The Voice season finale.

The last show of the recent series, airing on NBC, will take place on 25 May, and will see the four mentors - Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend - all take to the stage to perform with their final artists.

Former judge Adam Levine will also return with Maroon 5 to perform Beautiful Mistakes, while Justin will perform a medley of Peaches and Hold On.

Gwen, another former judge, will perform her single Slow Clap with Saweetie, and Snoop Dogg - who joined the show as a special mentor - will perform with DJ Battlecat.

Thomas Rhett, Ben Plattt, One Republic, and Lauren Daigle will all also perform live.

The semi-final on Tuesday saw the last nine hopefuls whittled down to five.

Blake has the advantage with two of his contestants in the final, while Kelly, Nick, and John all have one.

Team Legend singer Victor Solomon was voted through after a cover of Tamela Mann’s I Can Only Imagine; while Kenzi Wheeler on Team Clarkson advanced with a performance of George Jones' He Stopped Loving Her Today.

Team Jonas' Rachel Mac covered Christina Perri's Human, while Team Shelton's Cam Anthony stunned fans with a rendition of Boyz II Men's It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.

Jordan Matthew Young won the fifth spot after a head-to-head with the other four hopefuls.

Viewers can vote during the episode for their favorite remaining performe by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote.

The Voice's two-hour live season finale on Tuesday, May 25 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT).