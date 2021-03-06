Tom Jones reveals what late wife Linda really thought of The Voice The musician's wife of 59 day years tragically passed away in 2016

We love watching The Voice with Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.I.am and Anne-Marie. However, it can be pretty frustrating seeing the coaches miss out on some amazing talent in the blind audition stage of the show, where the panel sit in their iconic red chairs facing away from the stage.

MORE: Tom Jones: The Voice judge's controversial love life and children revealed

And now Sir Tom has revealed that his late wife Linda felt exactly the same!

Speaking to HELLO! and other press, the legendary 80-year-old explained that before her death in 2016, he and his wife of 59 years would watch back episodes of the show - but often disagreed on Tom's decisions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Jones opens up about what it's like to go on The Voice

He said: "When my wife was still alive, I would take the DVDs back to LA to show her the show.

"In the blind auditions, she'd be looking at them, and she'd look at me and say, 'What is wrong with you? Why aren't you reaching for your button?'

"She would really get [expletive] off that I didn't. I would say, 'We can't see them' and try to explain [how it works]." Laughing, he added that Linda would lash out at him "because I didn't turn".

MORE: Tom Jones' heartbreaking comments about wife before her sad death

MORE: The Voice's Tom Jones reveals what makes him feel guilty on the show

MORE: The Voice judge Tom Jones feared he wouldn't make it after wife's death

Speaking about the current series of the show, which has now reached the semi-finals, Tom said he's learnt from his past mistakes and has started being "picky" during the blind audition process.

"It's a shame sometimes that some of these singers [didn't audition earlier] because there are some really good singers, all the way to the end," he said.

While Linda tragically passed away at the age of 74 after a "short but fierce" battle with cancer, the couple had a happy life together despite Tom's very public and numerous affairs.

Tom and Linda were married for 59 years

Opening up about losing his wife, who had been by his side since he was a teenager, the musician told The Sunday Mirror: "When my wife passed away – God bless her – I didn't know whether I would make it.

"There were days when I felt I couldn't get up, you don't want to get out of bed to start with."

Following her sad passing, Tom moved out of their £6.5million mansion in LA and returned to the UK full time, something he said Linda wanted to do in her final years but was not able to due to her illness.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.