Gwen Stefani returns to social media after death of beloved bodyguard The mom-of-three took to Instagram Stories

Gwen Stefani has returned to social media and revealed she is back on the set of The Voice, after the sad death of her bodyguard.

The mom-of-three took to Instagram Stories to share a simple picture of her sitting in a big red spinning chair, with the caption simply reading "Hello" and a teddy bear waving.

Gwen was wearing a bright red silk bomber jacket and had added her trademark fire-engine red lipstick.

Gwen returned to social media on Saturday

The 51-year-old returned to rehearsals for the live shows a day after receiving the sad news that her longtime security guard had passed away.

She received an outpouring of support from fans after posting a simple but heartbreaking message on Instagram alongside a photo of her friend.

READ: Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale shares romantic photo – son Kingston approves

MORE: Blake Shelton reveals reality of being step-dad to Gwen Stefani's children

"Curtis I love you and I'll see you up there gx" she wrote before her fans sent their heartfelt wishes too.

So many of Gwen's fans remembered the burly bodyguard who clearly won their hearts along with hers.

Gwen is one of the mentors on the NBC show The Voice, along with Nick Jonas, John Legend, and fiance Blake Shelton.

The current season kicked off last week with its first live show after weeks of auditions but on Monday a special 10-year anniversary episode aired, on which Blake got emotional as he discussed meeting Gwen on the show.

"That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here," he said when asked about his favorite part of being on the show.

Blake and Gwen met on the show

"It's hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me."

Blake has been on the show since 2011 and Gwen joined in 2014.

Fans instantly saw their chemistry, and they are hoping to get married this summer, after the pandemic forced them to postpone.

Read more HELLO! US stories here