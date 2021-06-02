Never Mind the Buzzcocks to return to TV - details Have you missed the popular music show?

Never Mind the Buzzcocks was a television staple, running for 28 series between 1996 and 2015 before it was cancelled. However, it has been revealed by British Comedy Guide that Sky is bringing the much-loved music quiz back for a new series - and we can't wait!

A pilot starring guests including Dizzee Rascal and Ed Gamble was filmed back in September, and now production has officially begun on the series, with funnyman Greg Davies reportedly taking on the presenting role. The show was previously hosted by Mark Lamarr then Simon Amstell.

WATCH: Preston walks out of Never Mind the Buzzcocks

Bill Bailey, who was a team captain on the show, opened up about the show's potential return, telling The Mirror: "I don't think there is a show that's similar now. I don't think there is anything that's replaced it. It's not like they've given it a reboot and changed the format.

"Sometimes people would get a little bit riled up, but, I mean, that was the nature of the show. It was some of the best fun I've ever had on television. I mean, those records would go on for two hours sometimes. What you ended up on the screen was just a fraction of the mayhem that was actually going on. They were great fun. And people would sort of get nervous."

Are you looking forward to the show coming back?

Bill left the show in 2008, with a spokesperson saying: "After 11 series selflessly, heroically and hilariously captaining one side on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, other commitments have sadly led to Bill Bailey being unable to take part in the forthcoming series of the hit comedy pop quiz." Will he be back for the new series? We'll have to wait and see!

