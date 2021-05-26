Why the Rich Brothers and Arit Anderson are leaving Garden Rescue The upcoming series will be their last

Fans adore watching the incredible creations on BBC's Garden Rescue and the presenters have become TV favourites over the past five series.

The show sees garden pro Charlie Dimmock, brothers Harry and David Rich and Arit Anderson compete for a commission to transform a garden into an outdoor haven.

However, it has since been announced that the Rich brothers and Arit are leaving the show after the upcoming sixth series. Find out why…

WATCH: Garden Rescue stars Charlie Dimmock and the Rich brothers

The BBC announced that the experts would be leaving to make way for new horticulture pros to have their time on the show. A statement read: "Arit Anderson and the Rich brothers have decided to leave the programme after this year, however, they will continue to feature in the latest series starting this month."

It was also revealed that three new faces would be taking over the show. Lee Burkhill, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull are set to join Charlie for series seven onwards. Alex McLead, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, said: "I am so excited to welcome Lee, Chris and Flo to our Garden Rescue family and I can’t wait for viewers to enjoy their fantastic garden designs.

"I'd also like to say a big thank you to Harry, David and Arit whose passion and creativity have made the show what it is today."

Arit, Harry and David Rich won't be back for series seven

However, fans can look forward to seeing Harry, David and Arit in their final run on Garden Rescue series six which began on 24 May.

The series was delayed due to filming and production being postponed as a result of the pandemic. Fortunately, however, the programme was able to get back filming in late 2020 when they announced they were looking for participants.

The official account for BBC Casting tweeted in October: "At last! Great news! Charlie, Harry, David and Arit are on the lookout for new gardens to rescue for the next series of @GardenRescueBBC on @BBCOne.

"Do you dream of having your wreck of a garden transformed into a wonderful green space?" before linking out to the online application form."

