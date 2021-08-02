I’m a Celebrity’s 2021 location confirmed - will the show return to Australia? It looks like Ant and Dec won’t be going Down Under for a second year!

It appears that I’m a Celebrity will be remaining in Wales after ITV bosses decided that taking to show to Australia during the pandemic was “too tricky”. The series will instead take place at Gwrych Castle, its location for the 2020 series.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's luxurious spa revealed – and you can stay there

The Mirror revealed the news and claimed that the decision to keep the show is Wales is due to the logistics of sending a production team, celebrity contestants, presenters and their families over to the other side of the world with the current travel restrictions that are in place.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwrych Castle to host I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here again

The show was rumoured to remain in the UK following the Australian travel restrictions which state that "international travel is expected to remain low through to mid-2022, after which a gradual recovery in tourism is assumed to occur", suggesting that the sizeable production wouldn’t be able to head Down Under.

Giovanna Fletcher won the 2020 series

Ant and Dec have spoken fondly about their time in Wales, and Dec previously told Metro: "People are having conversations with Australia to see if they’ll let us in, and to see if that’s going to work... If not, we’ve got a lovely alternative to go back to Wales, which we had a great time there.

MORE: Tess Daly reacts as Vernon Kay surprises his former I'm A Celebrity campmates

MORE: Inside I'm a Celeb winner Giovanna Fletcher's stylish family house

"We had a really lovely series and the people of North Wales made us feel very welcome. We’d gladly go back there. But we’ll see whether it’s Oz or Wales, we’re not quite sure yet," to which Ant added: "We would happily go back to Wales if we had to.” Ant added: “There were cardboard cut-outs of me and Dec in the butcher’s, and the local school did a tribute.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.