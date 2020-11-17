I'm a Celebrity introduce two new celebrities – find out who they are The news was announced at the end of Tuesday's episode

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! kicked off with a bang last week with ten famous faces all ready to tackle whatever Ant and Dec throw at them. But the fun doesn't stop there as two brand new celebrity are set to join the team at Gwrych Castle.

World-renowned tenor Russell Watson and former West End star Ruthie Henshall are set to enter the castle for their chance at being crowned king or queen of this year's series.

Ruthie began her career working on the stage as an actress and singer and is perhaps best known for her roles in Cats, Chicago and Billy Elliot

Ruthie Henshall is joining the camp mates in Wales

Russell has enjoyed huge success as a classical singer and has released over ten albums. The singer also appeared in this week's HELLO! magazine giving an exclusive at home tour with his wife of five years, Louise.

Russell Watson is also joining the lineup

The singer even discussed the prospect of heading to Wales for the show after rumours of his appearance started swirling. He coyly told HELLO!: "I was linked with playing James Bond back in 2002 and that never happened – but watch this space…" he said. "I am quite enjoying all the attention though."

Russell and Louise's HELLO! Exclusive home shoot is out now

Louise added: "I think he'd be amazing at it. Russell's profession is very serious but doing I'm a Celebrity... would let him showcase his funny side."

Russell, who is dad to daughters Rebecca, 26, and Hannah, 20, from his first marriage, said of their bond: "They're still very protective over me, which is sweet. I was always this six-foot invincible figure in their mind, but when I got poorly the roles were almost switched… I'm so proud of them both."

