Tess Daly reacts as Vernon Kay surprises his former I'm A Celebrity campmates

Vernon Kay has sent a surprise early Christmas gift to his former I'm A Celebrity campmates. The show's 2020 winner, Giovanna Fletcher, revealed all on her Instagram account, and was clearly delighted by Vernon's thoughtful gesture.

She wrote: "I won't lie, although I was extremely happy to bring S Club 7 joy into camp with Reach, I was a little envious of everyone else's luxury items - a little touch of home to gather some comfort from.

"The pictures, the posters from children and one AMAZINGLY soft cashmere blanket that Vernon's family usually snuggle under... in true @vernonkay style he's sent us all one of these @johnstonsofelgin blankets to cosy up under with our loved ones.

"We won't be going out other than for a walk (if the weather permits - it's currently pouring), so the Fletcher Family will be found under this blanket for the foreseeable. Thank you Vernon for being as thoughtful as ever!

Giovanna took to Instagram to thank Vernon for his thoughtful gift

"Full disclosure - this blanket has also been pinched to build a den... seems everything is fair game in this house."

In response to her post, Vernon sweetly wrote: "A cashmere hug for Lady Hugger!!!" His wife, Tess Daly, also reacted: "AHHH! Those @johnstonsofelgin blankets are the BEST!" along with love heart emojis.

Vernon's compassionate nature was evident during his stint on I'm A Celeb – and his wife of 17 years couldn't have been prouder.

Vernon and Tess are proud parents to two daughters

She recently told the Sun: "I really enjoyed watching his compassionate side. He's a really kind and empathetic person and a real team player and I was just very proud of him, watching him look after everybody in camp and being that strength. And giving those lovely Vernon bear hugs we enjoy at home."

Tess - who shares daughter Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber with Vernon – continued: "He's just a sweetheart. That's just him, it was nice seeing him wearing his heart on his sleeve and being himself - he couldn't have been anything other than that, he doesn't know how to be."

