Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe reveals dream reboot role

Daniel Radcliffe might be best known for his role as Harry Potter, but should there ever be a reboot of the hugely popular films, what role would he want to take on other than the boy wizard?

Chatting to the Harry Sad Confused podcast, the Woman in Black actor admitted that he would be keen to play either Sirius Black or Remus Lupin, who were originally played by Gary Oldman and David Thewlis respectively.

He explained: “I would probably want to go with like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin. Those were always the two characters that I was like, 'They're great.’ And also like, I'm obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they're like some of my favourite memories.”

Can you see him as Sirius Black?

The 32-year-old added that he was confident that the series would come back eventually. ”I'm sure there will be some other version of it,” he explained. “I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime – we've already got a few more [in the stage play The Cursed Child]. I feel like there are other stories from that world that you could absolutely turn into a TV series, 100 per cent. A series with the older generation, that could be very cool.”

Daniel recently disappointed fans after confirming that he wouldn’t be able to join upcoming 20-year anniversary celebrations of the films, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year.

Daniel originally played Harry in the eight films

"So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

