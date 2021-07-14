Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps tease cast mate crushes The pair recently took a trip down memory lane at The Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition

Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps took a trip down memory lane at The Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition in Covent Garden, a new attraction that showcases never-before-scene images from the series - and revealed plenty of secrets from their time filming the eight movies!

Chatting to HELLO!, the pair opened up about their most embarrassing moment on set, whether they keep in touch with their fellow Harry Potter co-stars, and hinted that they might have fancied fellow castmates back in the day. Check out the twins’ spilling secrets here…

James revealed that his most embarrassing moment on set was Fred’s death scene, explaining: “I fell asleep, and everyone left me on set so I woke up in an empty Great Hall and hungry!”

The pair also opened up about the moment they realised that they were famous. Oliver said: “We did a premiere in Finland and 3,000 people rocked up to see us going into a cinema which was just crazy! […] It’s cool playing good guys, Fred and George, as people see us as very approachable, which is cool.”

The exhibition is now open

Chatting about the exhibition, which includes plenty of interactive fun including taking a broomstick trip, being snapped as a ministry official and enjoying bottled Butterbeer, James said: “It’s literally like walking down memory lane… I forgot how many lights there were to light the stage, but because these are all behind-the-scenes, you can see that!”

The Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition, including the bottled Butterbeer Bar, is open from 12 July. Tickets are available to purchase now at www.harrypotteronlocation.co.uk and must be booked in advance.