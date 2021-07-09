Daniel Radcliffe reveals why he won't be joining Harry Potter reunion The actor admitted the news would "disappoint" fans

Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about the reason why he would not be joining any potential Harry Potter reunions to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the first film within the franchise.

MORE: Harry Potter star lands role in new Netflix thriller - and we can't wait to watch

The actor, who has gone on to land numerous other roles since his time playing The Boy Who Lived, admitted that while the news would "disappoint" fans, his work commitments would prevent him from attending a get-together with the cast – if one were to go ahead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: JK Rowling shares glimpse inside incredible library

"I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year," Daniel explained to Entertainment Weekly.

"So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

Despite the star insisting a reunion is not on the cards, the fans are looking to celebrate the 20-year anniversary since the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone this coming November.

MORE: Rupert Grint recalls 'terrifying' night with baby daughter Wednesday

MORE: Where is the Harry Potter cast now?

Daniel admitted his work commitments would get in the way of joining the celebrations

Earlier this year, it was reported that a series of programmes and events would be occurring on HBO Max, TBS and Cartoon Network later this year. According to Entertainment Weekly, the week-long event would consist of a number of special shows to celebrate the franchise, as well as a quiz-style special to test the hardcore fans, complete with special guests.

An executive at Warner Bros, the film studio behind the eight films, said in a statement: "To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event.

"All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.