Sherlock star Una Stubbs dies aged 84

Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84, it has been confirmed. The actress, who was best known for her many roles in British television shows, sadly passed away on Thursday at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by her family.

In a statement released to press, her family said: "Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times."

Her agent added: "We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend. She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always."

Una first rose to fame in the 1960s when she appeared in Sir Cliff Richard's Summer Holiday. She later played Rita Rawlins in the BBC sitcomsTill Death Us Do Part and In Sickness and in Health. Other well-known television roles include Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge and Miss Bat in The Worst Witch. Younger viewers might remember her best for her scene-stealing performance as Mrs Hudson in the BAFTA award-winning BBC One television series Sherlock.

Una is survived by her three sons and their families. She was married twice in her life, first to actor Peter Gilmore in 1958 with whom she adopted a son named Jason. After their divorce in 1969, she married the late Downton Abbey actor Nicky Henson, with whom she had two children, Christian and Joe.

According to the BBC, the veteran actress had been ill for several months before her death.

