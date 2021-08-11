David Schwimmer breaks silence on rumoured romance with Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston The two recently admitted their feelings for each other

David Schwimmer has spoken out on the claims he has been growing closer to former co-star and on-screen love Jennifer Aniston after reports that the recent Friends reunion special stirred up feelings between the pair.

The actors, who portrayed on-off couple Ross Geller and Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, have been reportedly spending a lot of time together at Jennifer's LA home, leading some to speculate that they have become romantically involved.

However, David's reps have dismissed the rumours, telling press that the reports of a romance between the actor and his former co-star are not true.

The claim comes after the actors, who are both currently single, revealed they were attracted to each other while shooting the first seasons of the show back in the early nineties.

In the reunion, which aired back in May, David revealed that he had a "major crush" on Jen at the time but said that they never got together as "one of us was always in a relationship".

During the Friends reunion the two stars admitted they both once had feelings for each other

Jennifer added that David's feelings were "reciprocated", but the pair "channelled all our adoration and love for one another into Ross and Rachel." The pair even admitted that they would "spoon and fall asleep on the couch" together during rehearsal breaks, while their co-stars said they all "knew" they liked each other.

However, while Friends fans will be disappointed to hear that they are not an item, Jen has confirmed they have indeed been spending more time together in recent weeks.

In an interview with InStyle, The Morning Show star said that David had "stopped by" to introduce the actress to his ten-year-old daughter recently as the former co-stars made a "commitment" to see each other more following their long-awaited reunion.

