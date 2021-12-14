Stay Close star Richard Armitage reveals sweet family traditions

Richard Armitage has opened up about his family ahead of the release of his brand new series, Stay Close.

The actor was chatting to HELLO! as part of our Christmas Digital Issue, guest edited by Martine McCutcheon, when he revealed how he spends time with his family over the festive period, admitting he sees them as much as possible after being away filming.

"I tend to give Christmas over to everybody else because I've spent so much of the year away from friends and family," he began. So I just give it over. I go to see my brother, go to see my dad and do whatever they want to do. But it's usually the same as the year before."

Richard, who is also known for his work in Harlan Coben's other Netflix smash, The Stranger, also opened up about his family's traditions when it comes to the holidays. "My brother has picked up this tradition that we have with the kids. And I'm pretty sure it happens in every single household which is just leaving out a little plate of carrots and a glass of sherry for Santa.

"He does it with his kids, and the game is that he'll try and drink the sherry before because they won't go to bed! They'll come back in and be like, 'The sherry's gone, has he already been?' and we'll be like, 'Oh no, mummy just had that. Let's top it up again.'"

Richard will be starring alongside Cush Jumbo and Jimmy Nesbit in the new thriller. The 50-year-old teased what fans can look forward to in the new episodes. On whether there'll be any dramatic twists, he said: "Yes! And it is different from the book.

"[Harlan] really expands some of the characters and some of the relationships and it gets darkly comedic in places, but there are some big twists coming."

