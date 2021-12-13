13 streaming highlights to watch on Christmas Day from Netflix to Disney+ Need some new recommendations of what to watch this year?

Christmas is a time for love, but it's also a time for arguing over the remote trying to decide what will keep the whole family happy while spending special time together.

So in order to avoid any classic comments such as, 'We've seen that a million times before!' or, 'I won't understand what's happening in the Christmas special though!', we've put together some brand new films from some of our favourite streaming services, so you will have a whole host of exciting options. Enjoy and happy Christmas!

NOW/Sky

Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After

The third of David Walliams festive fairy tales tells the story of Hansel and Gretel, who escape the witch's gingerbread to discover that their village is being enchanted with sweets from a mysterious stranger. Could the witch have somehow survived her trip to the oven? It's for Hansel and Gretel to find out…

WATCH: Ready for Hansel and Gretel?

The Amazing Mr Blunden

London teens Jamie and Lucy Allen are forced to move to the countryside after a mysterious old man, Mr Blunden, offers their mother the role of caretaker at an old house full of secrets. There, the pair encounter ghostly children from 1821 – who believe that they are about to be murdered and have travelled forward in time for help.

Last Train to Christmas

It's 1985 and Tony Towers is set to head home for a Christmas family reunion with his glamourous fiancée, Sue. However, the train taking him home actually takes him through time, and he realises that he can moving along the train, he can travel back and forth throughout his life – and his decisions affect his life too. So will Tony be able to change things for the better?

Peter Rabbit 2

Peter, Tufty, Flufty and Cotton Tail are all back for another family fun caper. Bea and Thomas are now married and living in harmony with the rabbits as a makeshift family. But despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Disney+

Encanto

And just like that, Lin Manuel Miranda's critical hit musical film is out on streaming, and we can't wait to get stuck in! The story follows a superpowered family living in a village in Colombia, where only the non-magical member of the family, Maribel, can save them when the superpowers that protect their world begin to fail.

Home Sweet Home Alone

Ready for a whole new Home Alone? In this reboot, young Max is left home alone when his parents travel to Japan for Christmas. So when a couple try to retrieve a priceless treasure from his home, there's only one person who can stop them. No, not a policeman, the ten-year-old!

Ron's Gone Wrong

This story follows Barney, a socially awkward school kid who is given Ron and who is supposed to be his 'Best Friend out of the Box.' There's only one problem; Barney's new walking, talking, digitally-connected device is malfunctioning, launching them into an action-packed journey.

Apple TV Plus

'Twas the Fight Before Christmas

The true story follows a neighbourhood's world that is turned upside down thanks to one man's obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all, leading to the homeowners' association to tell him that his planned event violates the rules of the neighbourhood. As the title might suggest, a contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control.

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues

What could be more magical than spending the holidays with the Queen of Christmas herself? In the new holiday event, Mariah performs alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin for the first and only performance of their new single, Fall in Love at Christmas. All we want for Christmas is for this to be on our screens!

Netflix

Don't Look Up

The much-anticipated, star-studded new film sees Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two scientists who are trying to alert a somewhat indifferent world that a catastrophic asteroid is hurtling towards the earth. Keep an eye out for fellow stars Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill!

The Grumpy Christmas

Grumpy Grandpa AKA Don Servando returns following The Patriarch for a Christmas special! After joining his new extended family with his son Fran, the big family take a trip to the beach to spend Christmas with his daughter-in-law Alma’s demanding aunt, who soon becomes his worst enemy. When his position in the family is questioned, grumpy grandpa will stop at nothing to prove that Alicia is a horrible person looking out only for herself… even if that means ruining Christmas for everyone.

A California Christmas: City Lights

Love the cheesiest of Christmas films? This one is for you. The synopsis reads: "It’s been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love, and they’re happier than ever running their dairy farm and winery, until business and family obligations call him back to the city — and threaten to derail their romance."

