Fans have same complaint about new Netflix film The Unforgivable

The Unforgivable has already taken the top spot as Netflix's number one trending film, despite only landing on the streaming site on Friday.

The film stars Oscar-winning actresses Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis and tells the story of an ex-convict as she struggles to find her place in the world. However, there's one aspect of the movie that fans aren't particularly happy about – the ending. Warning, spoilers ahead!

It seems that while many Netflix users were impressed with the film in general, the ending of the movie was too abrupt for some. As one person tweeted after watching over the weekend: "The Unforgivable is a good watch. The ending was the only thing that let it down."

Another agreed, writing: "The ending was disappointing. I anticipated more drama. Nevertheless, both Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis prove why they're Oscar winners. 9.5/10."

A third user joked: "The ending to #TheUnforgivable was...well... unforgivable."

Sandra Bullock plays an ex-convict in new Netflix movie The Unforgivable

Will you be giving The Unforgivable a watch? The synopsis for the film reads: "Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.

Viola Davis also stars in the film

"Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind."

Some British viewers may also be wondering why the storyline of the new film familiar sounds just so familiar, and that's because it's based on an ITV drama! Unforgiven, which starred Suranne Jones in the lead role, was written by Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright and aired on screens over a decade ago in 2009.

The series received Best Drama Series or Serial at the 2009 RTS Programme Awards, so we're hardly surprised that it got the movie treatment!

