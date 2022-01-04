Take a look at Harry and David Rich's stylish homes The former Garden Rescue presenters also run their own business

Harry and David Rich become household names thanks to their incredible work transforming ordinary outdoor spaces into stunning gardens for BBC's Garden Rescue.

Although the brothers have since left the show, it's clear the pair's passion for gardening has continued and judging by social media, they've brought their design expertise to their own abodes. As well as having gardens full to the brim with gorgeous plants and outdoor features, the presenters have equally as stylish interiors. Take a look below to see inside their plush pads…

Harry Rich home in Wales

Harry Rich owns a cottage in his home town of Brecon, Wales. The TV presenter lives there with his wife, Sue, and their children, Indigo and baby Heath. In this picture, proud dad Harry can be seen lying on a comfy white sofa with his daughter sat on his lap (cute!).

Harry often shares photos of their family home

Their living room is full of gorgeous details such as books on the shelf and interesting artwork. Another image also sees a vase of foliage atop a stunning looking side cabinet and on a chic dining table - no doubt a nod to their love of agriculture!

Harry's home in Wales has a stylish dining room

Their Instagram shows just how homely their dining room is. Complete with exposed beams and dried hydrangeas – it offers plenty of interior inspo! Harry opened up about how much he loves his family cottage.

He told the Times in 2020: "It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it's got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

Their stone cottage is in Brecon, Wales

David Rich home in London

David usually lives in East London with his fiancé Tamara. In this image shared in 2020, David can be seen by a large open window that looks out onto no doubt a quintessentially London street. A couple of plants can also been seen in the image, again a nod to their green-fingered career.

David usually resides in London with his fiance

However, after coronavirus hit, the TV presenter and horticulturist packed up his flat and went to stay with his brother in Wales.

He told the Times: "I spent the week before the lockdown in Wales. As soon as I got back to London I thought: 'There's no point me being here.' It was a lucky escape. Here, we can step outside and go for a walk and not see anyone. I was supposed to be going to Australia in a month to get married. My fiancée is over there now."

David and Harry relaxing in their garden

After David went to stay with Harry, the two posted a picture together of themselves enjoying their times in Wales. In this photo, the brothers seem to be enjoying being outdoors hanging out on a new Habitat garden table surrounded by foliage. The snap was captioned: "With more time to sit and enjoy the garden why not perch the peach on something proper."

