Who is Garden Rescue star David Rich's fiancée? The garden expert is set to tie the knot!

Harry and David Rich (fondly known by fans as The Rich Brothers) become quite the TV stars thanks to their time on BBC's Garden Rescue. And although they're no longer a part of the new series,

The two brothers put their horticulture knowledge to fantastic use on the show, alongside former Ground Force star Charlie Dimmock, now cementing themselves as household names.

But when they're not on TV transforming the lives of hopeful garden-owners, the two can usually be found with their families. David, 29, is currently engaged to his partner, Tamara. Want to know more? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Garden Rescue - meet the Rich brothers and Charlie Dimmock

Who is David Rich's fiancée?

Not much is known about the Garden Rescue's fiancée and it's clear the two like to lead a relatively quiet life. However, the two have previously appeared together on the Rich Brothers Instagram page.

In one post, David can be seen sat on a chair drinking from a mug, while Tamara can be seen in the background reading a book. David captioned the photo: "Tamara enjoys the warmth from a radiator, I enjoy mine from a mug :)."

David usually resides in London with his fiance

David lived in a flat in London with his fiancée Tamara close to their business Rich Landscapes HQ. However, when coronavirus swept the nation, David decided to jump ship to Wales to join his brother Harry and his wife and daughter in their cottage in Brecon.

David and his fiance Tamara

Around when the lockdown measures were implemented, the two brothers spoke to The Times about their time in Wales in lockdown. David told the Times: "I spent the week before the lockdown in Wales. As soon as I got back to London I thought: 'There's no point me being here.' It was a lucky escape. Here, we can step outside and go for a walk and not see anyone."

When are David and his fiancée getting married?

While David headed to Wales to see his brother, his fiancé was on the other side of the world. Unfortunately, the couple were due to get married Down Under, but had to postpone the nuptials. "I was supposed to be going to Australia in a month to get married. My fiancée is over there now," he told The Times in 2020.

David stars alongside his brother Harry and Charlie Dimmock on Garden Rescue

Meanwhile, his brother Harry, 32, lives in a cottage back in his hometown of Brecon, Wales, with his wife Sue and their daughter Indigo and newborn son, Heath. The dad-of-otwo told the Times what he loves most about his rural landscape at home.

"It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it’s got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

