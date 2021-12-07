Garden Rescue's Harry Rich shares new photo of daughter - and she's all grown up! The Garden Rescue star is a dad-of-two

Garden Rescue's Harry Rich has shared a new photo of his adorable two-year-old daughter - and we can't believe how much she's grown!

MORE: Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock sets record straight on career break

The TV star, who is one half of gardening duo The Rich Brothers, took to their joint Instagram this week to share the snap which shows the toddler bundled up in a coat helping her famous dad plant some bulbs on a chilly autumn day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlie Dimmock goes head-to-head with the Rich Brothers in Garden Rescue

Harry captioned the sweet snap: "It has been a mild Autumn, one that has seen the seasonal shift more reluctant than normal. Now in December the trees are running their final leg, the branches slowly stripped of the golden hues that not long ago ran rife through the woodland.

MORE: Take a look at Garden Rescue's The Rich Brothers' stylish homes

MORE: Garden Rescue's Harry Rich reveals daughter Indigo’s sweet nickname

"We have been busy planting bulbs this November, a satisfying process that will become a seasonal affair and a layer that will enhance the garden and provide it with a sense of age, a slow and methodical task but one we will undertake with enthusiasm."

Harry shared the new snap of his daughter to Instagram this week

Indigo was born back in 2019, but Harry and his wife Sue welcomed their second child together, a boy, in September of this year. The couple announced the happy news on social media with a sweet snap which showed Indigo crouched down next to their new bundle of joy.

Harry and his wife Sue welcomed a son in September 2021

In the caption, Harry shared with his followers the adorable botanical-inspired name they've picked out for the newborn. "Welcome Heath," he wrote. "Indigo is now a big sister."

MORE: Meet new Garden Rescue expert Lee Burkhill

Meanwhile, Harry and his brother David left the BBC show earlier this year to make way for new presenters Lee Burkhill, Chris Hull and Flo Headlam. Their last appearance was in May and although they can often be seen in repeats of the show, the pair have since moved on to pastures new.

As well as their landscaping business Rich Landscapes, they have also been transforming the outdoor space at Harry's Welsh countryside property. They've set up their own website showcasing the impressive renovation for fans to follow along with.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox