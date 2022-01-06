Four Lives: viewers 'in tears' and 'shocked' at emotional final scene Fans of the series were left "heartbroken"

The BBC's chilling true-crime drama Four Lives came to an end on Wednesday night and left viewers "in tears" and "shocked" at the final scenes of the episode.

The ending moments of the programme presented viewers with facts from the real case, detailing that the inquests from December of last year found that "fundamental failings" by the Met Police "probably contributed to three of the four deaths", as well as the fact that none of the officers involved were disciplined, with five of them being promoted since.

The final scene showed an emotional clip from Anthony Walgate's university graduation which saw his real-life mother, Sarah Sak, accept the posthumous award on his behalf, leaving viewers "in tears".

One fan of the series took to Twitter to express their reaction to the last scenes, writing: "The proper tears started at the end of #FourLives with the footage of Anthony’s mum accepting his degree. The fact the Met deny failings including homophobia and cops have been promoted is just blood boiling stuff. Must do better. Those young lives must count," while another added: "That final couple of minutes of the last episode of #FourLives had me in tears!! Powerful scenes. Four young lives wiped out. It’s just heartbreaking…"

A third person, who had binge-watched the whole series, tweeted: "Finished all three in one night and I’m exhausted. The last part got me right in the feels. Emotional, powerful, shocking #FourLives."

Viewers were "heartbroken" watching the final scenes

Many more viewers were shocked at the blatant failings by the police and the lack of punishment for the negligent officers. One person commented: "Shocked, angry, heartbroken. The failings by the police were outrageous, scandalous and definitely contributed to further killings," while another questioned: "My blood is boiling watching #FourLives - how is it none of these incompetent officers have been disciplined and some have since been promoted?!"

While viewers were left "heartbroken" after watching the hard-hitting series, many urged others to see the important drama. One person wrote: "Can't get #FourLives out of my head. If you haven't seen it, I definitely recommend it. Prepare to be angry though!"

