Four Lives: viewers 'angered' and 'shocked' by second episode of BBC drama

The new BBC true-crime drama Four Lives returned with a second instalment on Tuesday night and viewers have been left angered and shocked by the episode.

Viewers saw Stephen Merchant's character, Stephen Port, continue to get away with his crimes as the police failed to connect his murders, despite the victims' families suspecting a connection between the events.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express their anger at the police's incompetence. One person wrote: "Watched #FourLives and can't believe those young guys were let down by the police so badly," while another added: "#FourLives, watched the second part I'm screaming at the TV. How do you not know these murders are connected, come on guys."

A third person wrote: "My heart breaks for the victims and the way the police handled the investigation was pitiful. Truly shocked and saddened."

Some viewers have already watched the third episode, which is due to air on BBC One on Wednesday at 9pm, and have been left "utterly devastated". One person wrote: "Just watched all three episodes and bawled my eyes out. Makes me so angry, @metpoliceuk shameful," while another added: "Just finished watching #FourLives and feel utterly devastated. Those poor boys, those poor families. I'm beyond furious about how incompetent, disinterested and downright homophobic the police were."

While fans were disturbed by the storyline, which is based on the real-life crimes of Stephen Port, also known as the Grindr killer, they also praised the acting performances from Stephen Merchant and Sheridan Smith, who plays Sarah Sak, the mother of one of Stephen's victims, Anthony Walgate.

Viewers were shocked by the latest episode

One person took to Twitter to applaud the actors, writing: "I’ve just finished watching #FourLives, @Sheridansmith1 and @StephenMerchant absolutely outstanding! Heartbreaking stories, delivered with care and compassion by a fantastic cast. Well done to everyone involved, bravo!"

Another fan agreed, writing: "Just watched #FourLives wow!! Incredibly hard-hitting true story. It's a must-watch. Sheridan Smith and Stephen Merchant are sensational."

