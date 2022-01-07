Why Good Sam is the new medical drama you'll be obsessed with Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs star in the new CBS show

Love Grey's Anatomy? Can't get enough of The Good Doctor? Then we think brand new medical drama, Good Sam, could be right up your street. The show premiered its first season this week on CBS and has already made an impact with viewers.

Find out everything you need to know about Good Sam here from the plot and cast, to what fans have had to say so far...

WATCH: The official trailer for new drama on CBS, Good Sam

What is Good Sam about?

Good Sam is a medical that centres on Dr Sam Griffith, a talented healthcare professional who specialises in heart surgery at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. However, her work takes a sudden stressful turn, when her "pompous" boss, Dr Rob Griffith – who happens to be her father – falls into a coma.

Sam then steps up and finds herself flourishing as Chief of Surgery, but things get a little more complicated when her Dad wakes up and wants to return to work – meaning she'd be her father's superior. Sounds intriguing, right?

Sophia Bush in Good Sam

Who stars in Good Sam?

Leading the cast as Sam Griffith is Sophia Bush who viewers will recognise from her notable roles in titles such as One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. The 39-year-old actress is also famed for her work in films including John Tucker Must Die and Incredibles 2.

Playing opposite Sophia as her father Rob is Jason Isaacs. British actor Jason, 58, is perhaps best-known for his long-running turn as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, but his success doesn't stop there. He's also known for movie roles in The Patriot, Black Hawk Down and The Death of Stalin. Jason is also known for appearing in Netflix show The OA.

As well as the two leading stars, the rest of the cast is impressive, too. Also appearing in Good Sam is Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, David Santos and Omar Maskati.

Jason Isaacs also stars in Good Sam

What are the fans saying about Good Sam?

Good Sam only premiered on 5 January therefore it's relatively new to the TV world, but it seems plenty of viewers are loving what they've seen so far. One person tweeted after the pilot episode: "The first episode of #GoodSam was sooo good!! I’m so happy for and proud of Sophia."

A second wrote: "I really enjoyed #GoodSam so much drama already can’t wait to see how it unfolds," as a said: "Can't get over how much I missed #SophiaBush on TV. She makes a kickass lead in #GoodSam and she’s got a terrific supporting cast. Also, this woman just gets more and more beautiful. Please support the show!"

