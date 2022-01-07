Why has Outlander left Amazon Prime Video? Will you be getting a Starplayz subscription following the news?

Set the fiery cross aflame! Outlander has left Amazon Prime Video and we, frankly, are devastated. But where will Jamie and Claire's new home on our streaming platforms be from now on? Find out everything you need to know to avoid missing one second of Scottish drama…

MORE: Sam Heughan gives worrying details about Jamie in Outlander season six

According to Variety, Outlander is leaving Amazon Prime Video and heading to Starplayz. While this is available via Amazon Prime Video, a separate subscription to Starplayz is needed to access the content.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Heughan has shared a steamy new snippet of Outlander season six

Amazon Prime Video has had rights to the show since 2015, but Starz, the show's US channel, outbid them in the latest deal for the show. Speaking to Variety, Superna Kalle, Starz's president of international networks said: "Because we have such a great experience with Outlander domestically, the way we look at this is bringing Outlander home to Starz.

"When I first joined, I was sad to see we didn’t have Outlander in most countries, so the way we’ve been able to licence it in the UK, the home of Outlander in terms of where it’s set, is super exciting."

Are you ready for season six?

Season six is set to be released in March 2022, with season seven already greenlit. Starplayz also streams Sam Heughan's road trip show, Men in Kilts.

MORE: Outlander's Caitríona Balfe reveals Claire Fraser 'unravels' in season six following trauma

MORE: Sam Heughan sparks concern among fans after revealing accident

Sam recently shared a first look clip at the upcoming sixth season of Outlander – and it's pretty racy. In the scene, Jamie and Claire are discussing a new person arriving at Fraser's Ridge whom Jamie spent time with in Ardsmuir Prison. Despite Claire being 200 years ahead in history, her husband told her how she would come to him in visions.

Sam's character then says passionately: "But you... you were there with me. In the present. I saw you. It's what got me through it. You were always with me. Sometimes I think you're an angel Claire," before the pair then embrace with a kiss, as Claire says: "Would an angel do this?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.