It's January and it's freezing outside so naturally, we can think of nothing better than to watch a whole load of TV this weekend. If that sounds up your street then, fortunately, there are lots of new releases to keep an eye out for.

Disney+, NOW and Prime all have fresh and brilliant series and films being added to their content for this weekend, so look no further if you're wondering what to watch. Here's our pick of the best…

WATCH: This Is Us - the official trailer for the final season

This is Us season six – Disney+

The sixth and final season of tear-jerking drama, This Is Us, is out now and we reckon plenty of fans are going to be powering through the emotional episodes this weekend. The long-running drama has been going since 2016, so it's naturally going to be difficult to wave goodbye to 'The Big Three': Kevin, Kate and Randall. You're going to need tissues by the dozen for this.

This Is Us season six is the final instalment in the drama's run

Black-ish season eight – Disney+

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson are back for a brand new season of the brilliantly clever and funny, Black-ish. However, like This Is Us, it's bittersweet because season eight marks the end of the show. New episodes will once again take a look at the Johnson family and the show promises more laughs and antics, but also hints at some big changes ahead as the series draws to a close.

Michelle Obama even had a cameo in episode one!

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett – Disney+

This thrilling new spin-off is sure to wet the appetite of hard-core Star Wars fans. As the synopsis explains, the show focuses on legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they "[navigate] the Galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

Are you enjoying the new Star Wars series?

A Discovery of Witches – NOW

Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer are back for their third and reportedly final turns as witches/vampires Matthew Clairmont and Diana Bishop in Discovery of Witches. It might be the end of road for the fantasy drama, but the episodes promise a "satisfying conclusion" according to Agatha Wilson star, Tanya Moodie.

Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer are back for more

A Quiet Place II – NOW

If you missed catching Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's sequel thriller in the cinema then you can snuggle up on the sofa with some popcorn to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW. Regan and her family once again try to dodge alien predators. Luckily, they've learnt they can be defeated using high-frequency audio. Will they make it out alive?

Emily Blunt returns for A Quiet Place's sequel

Wrath of Man – Amazon Prime

You can't go wrong with a new Guy Ritchie action movie. Jason Statham fronts this new film which came out last year but is now available on Amazon. Wrath of Man focuses on an elusive man named H who works for a moving truck company and is known for his impeccable skills standing down robbers. But it turns out he has his own agenda.

Jason Statham plays H

The Tender Bar – Amazon Prime

Another film that generated a lot of talk last year and is now available to watch on Prime is The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney with Ben Affleck leading the cast.

Ben Affleck leads the cast of The Tender Bar

The movie tells the story of a young boy who forms a bond with his uncle after seeking a replacement for his father who disappeared shortly after his birth. Ben Affleck's portrayal was widely praised and earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

