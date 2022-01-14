Who will play Prince Andrew in season five of The Crown? Season five will land on Netflix in November

Filming for The Crown season five is well underway and although the actor playing Prince Andrew for seasons five and six is yet to be officially announced by Netflix, it appears that James Murray will be taking on the role of the Queen's second son.

MORE: The Crown season five suffers major setback - get the details

James is perhaps best known for his roles in BBC shows such as Cutting It and Primeval and films like 6 Underground. He's also set to appear in Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' upcoming World War Two epic drama, Masters of the Air and will make his debut in the hit royal drama when it returns to screens in November 2022.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Imelda Staunton reveals The Crown season five release

The actor, who is married to his former Cutting It co-star Sarah Parish, has been spotted on set of the royal drama in costume alongside many of the huge names that have been announced for the new series. According to reports, upcoming actress Emma Laird Craig will star opposite James as his on-screen wife, Sarah, Duchess of York..

MORE: Everything the royal family have said about The Crown

MORE: 7 major royal moments that will probably happen in The Crown season five

Of course, the role is a somewhat controversial one as the Duke of York has now been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages ahead of potentially damaging developments in the US civil action brought forward by Virginia Giuffre.

James Murray is said to be playing Prince Andrew

It was confirmed by Buckingham Palace this week that he will also no longer be using the title His Royal Highness in an official capacity amid the sexual assault allegations which will now go to court.

MORE: Gugu Mbatha-Raw responds to speculation she could play Meghan Markle in The Crown

Back in April 2021, a spokesperson for the show spoke out against reports that they were having difficulty attaching a name to the contentious character.

However, these rumours were quickly shut down by the bosses working on the royal drama, with a representative telling The Wrap: "There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox