The Crown fans outraged as new Prince William actor revealed as Dominic West's son

Fans of The Crown are up in arms after learning of the Netflix's show's latest casting news.

It was announced earlier this week that Senan West, the teenage son of Dominic West, who will portray Prince Charles in the royal drama's upcoming fifth season, will join his dad in the role of Prince William.

According to Variety, the newcomer was cast after a "nationwide search" during which bosses on the Netflix show failed to find an actor that fit their requirements. "It's believed the young actor's audition, submitted via tape by his agent, caught the attention of the show's producers," the publication wrote.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Weird that the best person for the job just so happened to be the son of the very famous actor who was already working in the project. What a coincidence!"

Dominic West's son will join him on the fifth season of The Crown

Another added: "Lol, nationwide and the only suitable actor in the whole UK was the actor playing his son? Sounds totally plausible," and a third simply wrote: "Nepotism at its finest."

Senan will make his on-screen debut in the final episodes of season five, which is due to land on Netflix in November 2022. The 13-year-old has been cast as a slightly older William and will portray him as a teenager on the cusp of adulthood.

Season five, which is set to focus primarily on the dissolution of Charles and Diana's marriage and Diana's death, will feature a brand new cast taking over as the royal family. Replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II will be award-winning actress, Imelda Staunton, while The Two Popes star Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, after Helena Bonham Carter's fantastic portrayal, Lesley Manville will be her replacement to play the late Princess Margaret, and starring opposite Dominic as Princess Diana is The Night Manager star Elizabeth Debicki.

