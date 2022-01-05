11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022 From The Crown to Bridgerton with Ozark in between – this year is big!

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.

Whether you're counting down the days to be reunited with the omniscient Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton's second offering, or eager to be reunited with Marty and Wendy Byrde for part one of the final season of Ozark – 2022 is looking good.

WATCH: Bridgerton teases first look at season two

Not only that, we can look forward to seeing the highly-anticipated new series of The Crown – which has fast forwarded to the 1990s – with Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki taking on the roles of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

So without further ado, find out which Netflix favourites will be blessing us with new episodes this year...

After Life season three

Available 14 January

Ricky Gervais returns for a third and final season of his drama comedy, After Life, which will leave you in fits of laughter one minute to floods of tears in the next. The new episodes once again see Tony try to navigate his grief while learning important lessons about kindness and the world along the way.

Ricky's final turn as Tony in After Life is out next week

Ozark season four part one

Available 21 January

Season three ended on a cliffhanger so naturally fans are on the edge of their seat to find out what happens with the Byrde family and their dealings with Omar Navarro. Once again, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are back as Marty and Wendy in the first segment of the final chapter – the second of which will be released towards the end of 2022.

Season four of Ozark is arriving in two parts

Sweet Magnolias season two

Available 4 February

This light-hearted romance drama was comfort TV at its finest when it was released last year. Season two promises much of the same and will reunite viewers with Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan and Helen Decatur to explore what happens next. The second series picks up exactly where the first left off, so it'll be like they never left.

We can't wait for more Sweet Magnolias

Firefly Lane season two

Coming early 2022

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke fronted this 2021 series which proved to be hugely popular. Friends Tully and Kate ended up having a disagreement at a funeral at the end of season one so fans are no doubt keen to find out what really happened. Fingers crossed we get some answers in season two!

Katherine Heigl will be back as Tully in Firefly Lane

Bridgerton season two

Available 25 March

Dear reader, the moment has finally arrived. Despite a few filming setbacks (thanks, COVID) Bridgerton season two now has an official release date and the countdown is on. This time, viewers will get to meet Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), the new love interest of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), whose love story will form the focus of the new episodes.

The countdown for Bridgerton season two is on

Virgin River season four

Coming mid 2022

We're all dying to hear what happens to Mel's baby and the paternity test. Luckily, season four is on the way so we'll have our answers soon. The fourth season wrapped at the end of 2021, so it's likely the show will arrive in the middle of the year, much like season three last year.

What will happen between Mel and Jack?

Selling Sunset season five

Coming mid 2022

When season four dropped in late 2021, all viewers could think about is when we will see Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship play out on screen. And while the couple might be no more (sob), we still want to watch it happen! Well, judging by the teaser, season five has all the details and we can't wait.

Selling Sunset season five is due this year

Stranger Things season four

Coming mid 2022

We're finally going to get some answers about what our favourite gang is up to in season four. Eleven, Will, Jonathan and Joyce are in LA, while Hopper finds himself in Russia. Bring it on!

Millie Bobby Brown is back as Eleven

The Umbrella Academy season three

Coming mid 2022

The third season of this brilliantly weird show is all about the Sparrow Academy, who the siblings discovered at Hargreeves HQ at the end of season two's eye-opening cliffhanger. The Sparrow Academy seem nice, right? Not so much. Judging by the closing scenes, Five and the gang have their work cut out for them.

Are you excited for The Umbrella Academy series three?

The Crown season five

Coming November 2022

We're predicting that season five of The Crown is probably going to be one of the most talked about shows this year. Elizabeth Debicki takes over Emma Corrin as the late Princess Diana in the new episodes which will explore the aftermath of Charles and Diana's split.

Dominic West will play Prince Charles

Grace and Frankie season seven

Coming mid-late 2022

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin teased us all when they dropped the first few episodes of season seven last summer. However, the rest of it is finally on the way. The show will see all the familiar faces back again for the remaining episodes – but it's bittersweet, as it'll mark the end of the show.

We can't wait for more Grace and Frankie

