Strictly star Johannes Rabede admits he is 'in love' with John Whaite in candid interview

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Rabade has opened up about his relationship with his dancing partner John Whaite, admitting that he is "in love" with the former Great British Bake Off winner.

Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, he candidly explained: "I have fallen in love with my art form again because of John. The opportunity to be so creative with what we had to come up every week. I was trying to figure things out as I was going along.

"Not once did he make me feel otherwise. In my moments of doubt, John just stood by me and waited for me to figure it all out. And I can't tell you that patience, I'm in love with the man. And I know he's a married man - soon to be - but let me tell you something, people come into your life and you just don't know how you've been doing without them this entire time."

He continued: "And that has been John for me, a really, really lovely lad. I can't tell you, he's the nicest person you’re ever gonna meet in your whole entire life."

Previously chatting on Good Morning Britain, John said: "It’s such an intimate process. When you spend ten hours a day, five-six days a week with someone, you expect there to be a lot of clashing, but we didn’t.

"We always spoke very honestly about how we both felt, if there was something I was anxious about in a dance or if there was something I wasn’t getting. We had a few cross words, let’s face it, we’re human beings, we fell out once or twice, but we didn’t let it get us for long."

