Strictly fans can't get over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe's intense 'chemistry' The dynamic duo saved the best until last

How amazing was John Whaite and Johannes Radebe's Argentine Tango on this week's episode of Strictly Come Dancing? Fans of the BBC programme went wild for it on social media – and couldn't get over the pair's amazing partnership.

Twitter was flooded by positive comments about the dance, with one fan penning: "That Argentine tango from John and Johannes was amazing. Definitely saved the best dance of the night until the end. #Strictly". Another shared: "John and Johannes… wow so good! That was intense! #strictly #StrictlyComeDancing" while a third fan wrote: "The chemistry is back, hello John and Johannes!".

A fourth fan enthused: "The passion in that Argentine Tango was amazing! John and Johannes killed it #strictly".

Judge Craig Revel-Horwood branded it "fantastic" to see the tango done in its original form – a dance by two men, locked in symbolic mortal combat.

The couple's dance was full of drama

Meanwhile, guest judge Cynthia Erivo said she was "crazy for it" while Shirley Ballas praised their partnership, calling the pairing "perfection".

John and Johannes received 10s from all the judges except for Craig, who afforded them a nine. They topped this week's leaderboard, with Tilly Ramsay and Nikita sitting at the bottom.

They are in the running to win the show

The duo looked delighted with their scores as John told Claudia Winkleman their bond was stronger than ever, saying they have a "great relationship" as dance partners.

He added: "We've found us again this week. We said it's me and you, and nothing else matters." The pair even received a special message from former GBBO host Mary Berry, much to former contestant John's delight.

Still competing for the Glitterball Trophy alongside John are Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay, Rose Ayling-Ellis, AJ Odudu and Rhys Stephenson.

