Strictly’s eleventh celebrity voted off show leaving fans in tears

TV presenter Rhys Stephenson became the eleventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2021 following the dance-off on Sunday night.

The star and his professional partner Nancy Xu ended up in the bottom two after Saturday's semi-final and had to dance their Samba to It Had Better Be Tonight by Michael Bublé once more.

They were joined by Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who Jived again to Coldplay's Higher Power. The two men were unanimously saved by the judges following what proved to be a very emotional time.

After the pair performed their Couple's Choice on Saturday to Adele ballad Hometown Glory, many viewers were moved by the routine's message of acceptance and support, as it was dedicated to the people who had supported them after they came out as gay.

One viewer took to Twitter, where they wrote: "@jojo_radebe and John Waite brought my 5yr old son to tears. He said it was so moving. They are his favourite couple."

Rhys and Nancy left Strictly following the dance-off

But that was far from the only reason for tears! Others were moved by Rose Ayling-Ellis' stunning Argentine Tango with her partner Giovanni Pernice, about which judge Craig Revel Horwood declared it "belongs in the final".

One commented: "In tears at that, @RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 #Strictly." Posting their message after AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington's sensual Rumba, another chimed in: "They have just won Strictly 2021 with this dance. I'm in tears, so emotional."

Other fans had strong feelings throughout the show due to the high standard of dancing on display and how much it clearly meant to the contestants.

The pair bid the show an emotional farewell

They added: "Why have I been close to tears like twenty times during this #strictly," "When the gf turns to you whilst watching #strictly and says, 'It's a very upsetting programme,' as she mops up her tears," and: "More tears incoming #Strictly."

Next week's final will see Rose, AJ, and John compete for the coveted Glitterball trophy.

