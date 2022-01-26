Meet the Repair Shop experts' partners: Will Kirk, Jay Blades, Suzie Fletcher and more The BBC lifestyle show has made TV stars of its expert restorers

The Repair Shop has made household names out of the experts that take part in each episode as they're tasked with restoring and repairing precious items back to their original glory.

MORE: The Repair Shop presenters' children: Jay Blades, Steve Fletcher, and more

But while the pros such as Jay Blades, Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher are known and loved for their professional work, less is known about their personal lives. Take a look and see who the experts and their partners are...

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades talks new series

Who is Jay Blades' wife?

Jay met his first wife Jade while they were studying at university. Five years ago, however, the marriage broke down and he left their family home – moving to Wolverhampton. The presenter has previously spoken candidly about "hitting rock bottom" as a result of the breakup.

However, Jay has been in a relationship with his current partner Lisa Zbozen for a number of years and recently delighted fans by announcing their engagement. The presenter revealed the happy news on his Instagram on Christmas Eve with a stunning picture of his wife-to-be and wearing a ring, as well as a beach selfie.

Not much is known about Jay's fiancee Lisa, but from her business Instagram account, it appears she works as a fitness trainer and runs an exercise programme called The WKOUT.

Is Will Kirk married?

Yes, Will finally tied the knot with his fiance Polly Snowden last year. The couple, who have been together for a number of years, tied the knot on Friday 6 August 2021, after being forced to postpone their wedding last year amid the pandemic.

The restoration expert confirmed the exciting news to his Instagram followers by sharing some gorgeous photos from the beautiful ceremony to his grid. Captioning the loved-up snaps, Will wrote: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

Many of Will's The Repair Shop co-stars were in attendance, including Jay Blades, Suzie Fletcher, and Kirsten Ramsay who left the workshop to don their glad rags and celebrate the happy couple's big day.

Who is Steve Fletcher married to?

Steve's partner is Mel and while not much is known about her, the presenter has given his followers a glimpse into his life at home and even how she shaped his career. Back in November, Steve spoke about life in lockdown with Mel with a rare photo of the two of them. In the post, which was a cute selfie of the pair, Steve wrote in the caption: "Mel and I are keeping up the daily walks back on home turf!"

MORE: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk talks 'tears running down face' while restoring beloved items

Steve with his partner, Mel

Steve also explained to the BBC how Mel was behind his decision to join The Repair Shop: "In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show." He added: "Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel, hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok."

What happened to Suzie Fletcher's husband?

Suzie's current relationship status is unknown but the leather expert has been open about the sad loss of her husband to cancer.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher's heartache on losing her husband to cancer

Before returning to the UK, she lived in America for 22 years with her husband up until his tragic passing in 2013 from pancreatic cancer. She joined her brother Steve on the show in 2018, something which she says has helped her through "some very dark days".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.