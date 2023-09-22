Meet The Repair Shop stars' children: Jay Blades, Will Kirk & more

The Repair Shop has won the heart of its viewers since it landed on our screens back in 2017. Described as an "antidote to throw away culture," the BBC show sees a panel of experts take precious family heirlooms and possessions and restore them to their original state and fantastic glory. But what do you know about their own families?

Jay Blades

Jay Blades is a proud dad to daughter, Zola, 17. The 53-year-old, who has presented the show since it began in 2017, has posted the occasional photo of his daughter on Instagram, and he recently used the platform to wish her a happy birthday. "The caption read: Good morning all. Please join me on wishing my beautiful daughter @zola.blades a Very Happy Birthday, 17 today WOW. Love you Baby."

Jay shares Zola with ex-wife Jade who he met at university. Today, the presenter lives in Wolverhampton with his wife Lisa.

Will Kirk

Will Kirk is a doting girl dad! The talented craftsman, who focuses on wood restoration on the show, shares his baby daughter with his wife Polly Snowdon, and he often posts the cutest family photos on social media.

© Instagram Will has not made the name of his daughter known to the public

The TV star, who prefers to keep his home life private, is yet to reveal the name of his little girl, but he has opened up about his journey into fatherhood.

In August 2022, he shared a heartfelt message with fans: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work," he said.

© Instagram Will Kirk vegetable picking with his daughter

"My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family. The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

When he's not filming for The Repair Shop, Will loves to take his daughter on long walks around London, and he recently shared the most adorable photos from their day out vegetable picking – so cute!

Steve Fletcher

Steve is both a dad and a granddad! The Repair Shop's resident horologist (that's clock repairer to you and me) has opened up about his family life via his Instagram. In October 2022, Steve could be seen smiling on the beach with his son and four daughters as they enjoyed a holiday in Cornwall. He wrote: "Keeping the family theme going today... I asked on my stories how many children you think I have - the answer is five, plus four grandchildren!"

The presenter added: "We all lead such busy lives, but we try to get away to Cornwall together every year (these photos were taken a few years apart).

"With partners and grandchildren, there are quite a few of us, so it's absolutely lovely to be able to enjoy precious time in each other's company. Nothing better than a @thechoughbakery pasty on the beach! Looking forward to the day that we'll all be allowed to get together again."

Suzie Fletcher

Equestrian-loving Suzie is an expert in leather and saddles and joined her brother on the show after the sad passing of her husband, something which she says got her "through some very dark days". Before returning to the UK, she lived in America for 22 years with her husband up until his tragic passing in 2013 from pancreatic cancer. While Suzie does not have any children of her own, she's an aunt of four nieces and one nephew through her brother Steve!

© Guy Levy Suzie and her brother Steve Fletcher

