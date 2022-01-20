Will Kirk's co-star pokes fun at him after latest photo from on set The Repair Shop expert shared a snap from a recent episode

The Repair Shop's woodwork expert and craftsman Will Kirk shared a photo from a recent episode of the beloved BBC show – but his colleague couldn't resist poking fun at the presenter!

In the snap, uploaded to Instagram, Will stands alongside Kirsten Ramsay, who helped him transform a fairy house for a guest who visited the workshop for the episode.

However, Rav Wilding – who, like Will, appears on BBC programme Morning Live as a guest presenter – couldn't help but notice Will's mic remote poking out of his pocket. "Mic truly hidden there pal #covert," he wrote in the comments section.

Will saw the funny side of the joke, and responded wittily: "I just want people to know I'm on TV," followed by a laughing-face emoji.

The episode in question proved once again to be an emotional watch for audiences at home. Jay Blades, the presenter on the programme, tweeted on Thursday morning: "What did you think of last night's @therepairshop.tv show?" which prompted many to share their reactions.

Will Kirk shared this photo to his Instagram

One person wrote in response: "Brilliant as usual. Such expertise. Always makes me cry when you see people's reaction. It's a show that can really pick you up. Love it."

A second person added: "Loved it. To see people being given their cherished memories back is heartwarming. It's not just the item it's the stories behind it." A third simply said: "It was moving and brilliant. Love the house."

Meanwhile, viewers can look forward to brand new episodes of The Repair Shop very soon. Jay's co-star Suzie Fletcher recently appeared on Lorraine for an interview in which she revealed that there are some big changes ahead for the new series.

"There's the regular faces and a few new ones," she said. "As ever it is getting more and more exciting with the stories and the items coming in!"

