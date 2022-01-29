NBC confirms return dates for One Chicago franchise Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have all gone on a break

NBC has confirmed new episodes of the One Chicago franchise will not air until Wednesday 23 February.

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have all gone on a break just weeks after returning for their spring premieres, due to the 2022 Winter Olympics which will run for two weeks on NBC.

The hit franchise will however return after the closing ceremony, with episode 13 of Chicago Med at 8/7c and then Fire, and PD.

Med is currently airing its seventh season, with PD on season nine and Fire on season ten.

A teaser reveals that Fire's Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, is continuing her crusade to ensure that Firehouse 51 remains a family, while PD fans will see the tentative family dynamic building between Burgess and Ruzek come crashing down when Burgess' foster daughter's uncle reveals he wants custody.

There remains a good chunk of episodes left for each show, although it remains unclear if we will see the return of Jesse Spencer, who revealed after the 200th episode aired that he was leaving the show.

Season nine filming of Chicago PD was halted after a Covid-19 outbreak

At the time, he said: "It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of."

But there's fresh hope for his return already as his best buddy, Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney), is getting married and that means they need a best man.

Wil Casey return?

When US Weekly quizzed showrunner, Derek Haas, over Jesse's potential return for the celebrations, he admitted: "We've been talking, we've got some ideas of what that would be and I'd say you hit the nail on the head what some of those moments might be."

Even Jesse said it himself when he told the publication: "There is the chance that I will come back. We're toying with, 'Will Casey come back?' … That's a possibility for me too."

