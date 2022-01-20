Taylor Kinney sparks mixed reaction with new Chicago Fire photo and season ten update The star of the firefighter drama divided fans

Taylor Kinney delivered a new photo from the set of season ten of Chicago Fire but his message left many of the show's fans frustrated.

The star updated his Instagram feed with a snapshot from the set of the popular drama and simply captioned it: "New episode of #ChicagoFire airs Tomorrow 9/8 Central."

In the image, Taylor - who plays Kelly Severide - smiled alongside some of his team from Firehouse 51, but while they looked happy to be back for another episode, some fans were fuming.

WATCH: Chicago Fire teases heartbreaking news

Their annoyance was due to the fact they weren't able to watch the latest instalments because they reside in other countries than the US.

One wrote: "Desperate to watch but I'm in England," while another added: "Sadly the show isn't on air anymore in the Netherlands," and a third commented: "I'm in New Zealand, & only the 1st 4 seasons are available on Netflix here."

Others, however, could hardly contain their excitement as they remarked: "This show can never end. I love it," and, "Squad 3 you're the best."

Taylor shared the photo from set

In fact, Taylor was inundated with messages about just how much viewers still love the show after ten seasons.

They were delivered a blow in October though when Jesse Spencer - who plays Matt Casey - revealed he was leaving the show.

At the time, he said: "It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of."

Fans hope Jesse Spencer may return to the show

But there's fresh hope for his return already as his best buddy, Kelly, is getting married and that means they need a best man.

When US Weekly quizzed showrunner, Derek Haas, over Jesse's potential return for the celebrations, he admitted: "We've been talking, we've got some ideas of what that would be and I'd say you hit the nail on the head what some of those moments might be."

Even Jesse said it himself when he told the publication: "There is the chance that I will come back. We're toying with, 'Will Casey come back?' … That's a possibility for me too."

