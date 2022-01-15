Why Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer may be returning to the show Can this really be happening?

Jesse Spencer only announced he was leaving Chicago Fire after ten years, in October 2021, but fans are bouncing off the walls with excitement after already being teased with a possible return.

The actor left viewers distraught when he revealed he was departing the firefighter drama after ten seasons.

At the time, he said: "It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of."

He said it was a "bittersweet" goodbye because he adored the job and the "laughs," that came with it from the cast and crew.

Now though, his best buddy at Firehouse 51, Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney), is engaged and that means a wedding... and a best man.

Jesse might return for Taylor's wedding

Social media has been on fire with fans suggesting Jesse's character, Matthew Casey, will return to be by Kelly's side for his nuptials.

When US Weekly quizzed showrunner, Derek Haas, over Jesse's potential return for the celebrations, he admitted: "We've been talking, we've got some ideas of what that would be and I'd say you hit the nail on the head what some of those moments might be."

Even Jesse said it himself when he told the publication: "There is the chance that I will come back. We're toying with, 'Will Casey come back?' … That's a possibility for me too."

Jesse departed the series after 10 seasons in the 200th episode.

