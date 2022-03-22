Sanditon viewers have same complaint about season two premiere Are you watching the new series?

Sanditon is back! The hit period drama made its highly-anticipated return this week and while fans have welcomed the return of some of their favourite characters, they can't help but mourn the absence of one particular leading man.

The period drama, which is currently airing on BritBox in the UK and PBS in the US, follows 23-year-old Charlotte Heywood as she returns to the coastal resort of Sanditon and embarks on a new romantic journey.

While most fans have come to terms with the fact that Sidney Parker is not returning to the show, some took to Twitter to express their sadness at his absence.

One person wrote: "Why'd they kill Sidney?" followed by several sad faces, while another added: "Zero dark, dashing, men in season two #Sanditon. Every man in the cast is pasty and pale. I want Sidney back."

A third viewer commented: "Please bring Sidney back!!!! This year sucks, the only thing I've been looking forward to has disappointed me. All I wanted was to see Theo and Rose again!!"

Sidney Parker was killed off in the opening episode of season two

Theo James, who played the character, previously announced that he was bowing out of the programme and would not be returning. "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to," he said in a statement in May last year. "The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew every success with future series."

Not all viewers were saddened by Theo's absence, however, and took to Twitter to praise the series opening. One person wrote: "Can't believe Sidney is no longer with us but I love where this is going binged the first two episodes and I'm already craving more," while another applauded the performances, adding: "Amazing actors! Love all of the new faces very much! They are playing their parts brilliantly!"

Fans praised the series premiere

A third fan commented: "It's absolutely amazing! #SanditonS2 episodes have been beautiful, heartfelt, and leaving me desperately wanting more!"

Sanditon is available to stream on BritBox in the UK and PBS Masterpiece in the US.

