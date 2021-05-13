Sanditon season two: everything we know so far Season two is officially happening

Sanditon viewers were thrilled when it was announced in early May that the period drama will be returning for not one, but two more seasons.

The period drama, adapted from Jane Austen's novel, was initially cancelled back in 2019 by ITV but has found a new home with its American broadcaster, PBS.

But what will season two be about and when can fans expect to see it hit screens? Keep reading for everything we know so far...

WATCH: Sanditon confirms comeback for second and third series

What will Sanditon season two be about?

Season two of Sanditon will continue the story of high-spirited and independent Charlotte Heywood and her adventures in the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

As per the synopsis from Red Planet Pictures, the production company behind the programme: "Charlotte's journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance.

"Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced – all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself."

Who will be in the cast of Sanditon season two?

There's good news and bad news on the casting. While Rose Williams has confirmed that she "can't wait to step into Charlotte's shoes again," and will be back for the new instalments, another major star has decided to bow out.

Days after the renewal was announced, Theo James, who played Sidney Parker in season one, revealed that he will not be returning. In a statement, the 36-year-old explained his decision, writing: "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to. The broken fairytale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series."

Theo James has announced he will not be returning to the period drama

However, viewers shouldn't be dismayed! Although official casting has yet to be announced, we expect to see all the show's main cast reprise their roles. Plus, we're hopeful that an exciting new love interest will soon be announced. Watch this space, as we'll be sure to update this page when new details emerge.

When will Sanditon season two be released?

There's no news yet on an official release date for Sanditon season two. Filming for the show, which takes place in Bristol and Bath in the UK, is scheduled to begin later in 2021, so finger's crossed that we will be settling down to binge-watch the new episodes this time next year!

