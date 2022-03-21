Where is Holding filmed? Check out the locations here The ITV drama returns with a new episode on Monday

ITV's latest drama, Holding, is a murder mystery series from the mind of Graham Norton – who penned the book of the same name which has now been adapted for TV.

The four-part show, which sees Conleth Hill portray main character PJ Collins, tells the story of a small town in Ireland which gets shaken to the core when local builders discover human remains.

Soon, PJ's usual quiet routine goes out the window and he begins investigating his first-ever serious murder case. But where is Holding filmed? Ahead of episode two, check out the filming locations here…

WATCH: Holding is available to watch on ITV now

Where is ITV's Holding set?

In the show, the characters are based in the fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, in Ireland. Duneen is usually a very quiet town with a local close-knit community.

Conleth Hill plays PJ Collins, a local Police Sergeant who is used to getting by day-to-day with not much crime being committed. However, that soon changes when the remains of a formerly missing person is found in the town.

Holding is set in the fictional town of Duneen

Where was ITV's Holding filmed?

Duneen might be a fictional town created by Graham Norton for his book, but County Cork is, of course, real and where Graham in fact grew up and spent his youth before moving to London.

Filming for Holding took place predominantly in West Cork, providing the perfect scenic backdrop for the drama's plot. In August 2021, the cast and production team headed out to the small town of Drimoleague to shoot scenes. Another local town which was used for production purposes was Castletownshend, which is south-east of Skibbereen in County Cork.

Holding was filmed in County Cork

What is ITV's Holding about?

As mentioned before, a small town gets the shock of a lifetime when builders uncover the body of formerly missing man Tommy Burke. Local police sergeant PJ Collins in then tasked with finding out the killer and quickly, more than one person begins to reveal themselves as potential subjects.

The synopsis describes the show as an exploration of "grief, community, family, and various shades of love – from quietly passionate to taboo to unrequited."

