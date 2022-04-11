Gentleman Jack fans left worried following season two premiere

Gentleman Jack made its long-awaited return on Sunday and while fans welcomed back Anne Lister with open arms, they were left concerned about one beloved character.

The series stars Suranne Jones as Yorkshire landowner and 'the first modern lesbian' Anne, who is striving to start her new married life with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) at Shibden Hall when we first meet her in season two.

WATCH: Suranne Jones reveals behind-the-scenes look at Gentlemen Jack series two

While fans were happy to see Anne and Ann reunited in the series opening, they were left concerned about Anne's sister, Marian, who was coughing throughout the episode.

"Oh, apparently Miss Catherine Warthouse is in the early stages of consumption," Marian told Anne.

Despite Anne checking her sister's temperature and telling her that she'll "live", fans weren't convinced of her safety.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "She keeps coughing. Death imminent," while another added: "Why do I feel like Marian has TB or something #GentlemanJack."

Fans were left concerned for Marian

A third person also expressed their fears, commenting: "That cough is going to be bad news isn't it?" while another agreed, tweeting: "Oh no... Coughing in a period drama never ends well."

While some fans were left feeling uneasy for Marian, many also took to Twitter to praise the first episode of series two. One person wrote: "#GentlemanJack came back with an absolute BANG! They knew that we had waited three YEARS for this and it was absolutely phenomenal! Worth the wait!" while another added: "Three years of waiting for #GentlemanJack to return and it’s still sooooo goood. I missed the Annes so much that episode was everything I needed."

Viewers praised the performances from Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle

Other viewers applauded the performances from Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, with one viewer tweeting: "#GentlemanJack2 was back and what a pleasure! Suranne Jones is carrying this series so wonderfully. Sophie Rundle and that whole cast, the sets, costumes are quality. Welcome back!!" while another added: "Suranne Jones is utterly mesmerising in #GentlemanJack. There's committing to a role. And then there's what she's doing."

A third fan commented: "I love Sophie Rundle's nuances portraying Ann Walker. She's so good!"

Gentleman Jack continues on Sundays at 9pm.

