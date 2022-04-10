Gentleman Jack star teases 'heart-wrenching' moments ahead of season two debut The series returns on Sunday

Gentleman Jack star Sophie Rundle has teased some "heart-wrenching" moments in the upcoming season two ahead of its premiere on Sunday night.

MORE: Suranne Jones reveals devastating struggle on Gentleman Jack season two set

In a video shared by BBC iPlayer on their official Instagram account, the actress gave fans an insight into what they can expect from the new series, revealing that there will be some sad moments for her character Ann Walker and protagonist Anne Lister.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Suranne Jones reveals behind-the-scenes look at Gentlemen Jack series two

"There's a lot of really heart-wrenching drama as [Anne and Ann] try and figure a life out together and there's a lot of really beautiful moments too where you see this love blossom between them," she said.

Suranne Jones, who plays Anne added: "Season two will bring you plot twists, new characters. Mariana, Anne and Ann. Lots and lots of Anne and Ann."

MORE: Suranne Jones wows in Gentleman Jack season two first-look

MORE: Suranne Jones lines up next TV role - and it sounds amazing

For those who have yet to catch up on the show, it follows Yorkshire landowner and 'the first modern lesbian' Anne Lister and tells her story using her collected diaries, which were largely written in secret code.

Sophie and Suranne star as Ann and Anne

The new season will see Anne and Ann set up their new home at Shibden Hall as they start their married life together.

The official BBC synopsis teases: "Anne Lister's entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous."

Reprising their roles alongside Sophie and Suranne are Gemma Whelan and Lydia Leonard, who will be returning as Marian Lister and Mariana Lawton. Gemma Jones and Timothy West will also be back to play Aunt Anne and Jeremy Lister.

Sophie teased some "heart-wrenching" moments in season two

BAFTA-winning actress Joanna Scanlan will be guest-starring in the new series as Anne's outrageous former lover Isabella 'Tib' Norcliffe.

Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Stephanie Cole and Peter Davison will also be reprising their roles in the upcoming season, as well as Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan and George Costigan.

Season two premieres on Sunday 10 April.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.